SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Brattleboro Union High School graduate Tyler Millerick went 3-of-5 through the air for 43 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass, during the Western New England football team's 48-0 rout of Westfield State on Friday. The first-year quarterback also ran for 37 yards and two scores. The 2-0 Golden Bears will play at Utica on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Tony Martinez (Brattleboro) caught three passes for 85 yards and one TD to help Castleton University to a 35-0 rout of Fitchburg State on Saturday. The 2-0 Spartans will host Norwich University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Conor Hiner (Brattleboro) was in on five tackles during Plymouth State's 10-7 loss to Husson on Saturday. The 0-2 Panthers will welcome Bridgewater State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Johanna Parker (Bellows Falls) started in the first three matches for the Lyndon State women's soccer team. The defender helped the Hornets limit Thomas to two goals on Sunday.
Samantha Martin (Brattleboro) started on defense for Johnson State in a 2-1 victory over Vermont Tech on Sept. 7.