A lot has been made of the U.S. Women’s National Team losing to Sweden in penalty kicks in the round-of-16 last Sunday. In one sense, the criticism is understandable. The Women’s National Team has dominated in the World Cup since the first tournament was held in China in November of 1991. That said, nothing is guaranteed and the landscape of the World Cup and this year’s team is different.
Up until this World Cup, the field had always consisted of 24 teams. This year, the field expanded to 32 teams. The expansion is a reflection of another change to the World Cup, which is the increase in the level of competition in women’s soccer that has occurred over the years.
By contrast, the first official Men’s World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930 with 13 nations participating. However, there were unofficial World Cup tournaments that date back to the 1800s, according to FootballHistory.org. Additionally, the Men’s World Cup didn’t reach 24 participating teams until 1982 and it didn’t expand to 32 nations until 1998.
Up until Sunday, the Women’s National team had reached the semi-finals in all eight World Cups that have been played. Of those eight World Cups, the United States has won four in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. Outside of the United States, Germany is the only other country to win multiple World Cup titles with back-to-back wins in 2003 and 2007.
Sweden, Norway and Japan have been three of the other most successful teams in the tournament. Norway, was the runner up in the first World Cup in 1991 and won the tournament in 1995. Japan won the tournament in 2011 and was the runner up 2015 and Sweden was the runner up to Germany in 2003 and came in third in 1991, 2011 and 2019.
But as the saying goes, the past is the past.
This year’s U.S. team was very young with only five players in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan seeing regular playing time. Of the other six players, Andi Sullivan had the most appearances for the U.S. National Team with 48. The other five had less than that.
At the same time, the team entered the World Cup with some significant injuries. Rose Lavelle, who was one of the best players on the 2019 team, was not in good health going into the tournament. Before the World Cup began there were questions as to whether or not she would be able to play full games. Lavelle started in just one game against Portugal and she was suspended for the United States match against Sweden due to accumulating too many yellow cards.
An injury to captain Becky Sauerbrunn left her off the roster, leaving Alana Cook and Naomi Girma, who are 26- and 23-years-old, respectively, with a combined 44 appearances between them, helping anchor the defense with the more experienced Dunn, who, at 31, has 135 appearances for U.S. National Team. The other defender in all but the team’s game against Sweden was Ertz, who normally plays midfield. Ertz, at 31, is one of the more senior members of the team having appeared 121 times for the U.S. National team and is one of only six players on the team with over 100 appearances. Lavelle and Naeher are close with 91 and 94, respectively.
In the first two games against Vietnam and the Netherlands, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach, Vlatko Andonovski, played Savannah DeMelo, who had just three appearances for the U.S. National Team at midfield along with Lindsey Horan, who is one of the six players with over 100 appearances, and Sullivan. In the team’s third game against Portugal, Andonovski started Lavelle. Due to the yellow card accumulation, Andonovski started Ertz at midfield for the first time in the World Cup against Sweden and replaced her with Emily Sonnett, who had 76 appearances for the U.S. team.
In addition, Morgan, who was the only true striker on the team, did not have the type of performance in this World Cup as she has in others. Morgan, who is 34, has more appearances than anyone else on the team including Megan Rapinoe. When Morgan was asked if she would retire following the loss to Sweden, she at first indicated that she would continue to play, but when asked again later said she did not know. Morgan has scored 121 international goals, which ranks eighth all time, third among all active players and first among all active Americans, according to report from Sports Illustrated. This was her fourth World Cup and she has played in three Olympics. She may very well continue to play and possibly appear in another World Cup, but if she does, she will be 38. While it’s possible she could still be effective in another World Cup appearance, the likelihood that she, or any athlete for that matter, would turn in a vintage performance would be unusual.
Rapinoe, who has perhaps had the biggest impact on the game than any other women’s soccer player to date, announced that she would be retiring from soccer in the beginning of July ahead of the start of the Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe, 38, was playing in her fourth World Cup and has won two of the four in which she competed. In 2019, Rapinoe earned the Golden Ball, which is given to the best player in the tournament and the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top scorer in the World Cup. This World Cup, Rapinoe was relegated to a substitute role.
Rapinoe is not the only player on this year’s World Cup team who decided to retire. Shortly after the United States loss to Sweden, Ertz decided that she would also retire, having won two World Cups in 2015 and 2019.
There are also other members of the team who are nearing the end of their careers and may have played their last World Cup. Naeher, at 35, has not made any announcements about her future. However, by the time the next World Cup comes around she would be 39, which begs the question of whether or not this World Cup was her last. Kelley O’Hara, who did not start in this year’s World Cup, is 35 and one of the most experienced players on the team with 159 appearances. Like Naeher, she will be 39 when the next World Cup arrives. Kristie Mewis, who has only appeared 52 times for the U.S. team will be 37 by the time the next World Cup arrives.
With the level of competition increasing, the U.S. may have a more difficult road to World Cup victories than they have in the past. Still, despite the way this year ended for the U.S. team, the youth and talent of the members of the team, such as Trinity Rodman, Girma and Fox and some of the more experienced players who are currently in their late 20s or early 30s, such as Dunn and Lavelle, should put the U.S. in good position once the next World Cup rolls around. Even the most dominant teams go through a rebuilding process and have injuries. This year’s World Cup just seemed to prove that the United States, no matter how much it has dominated in the past, is not exempt.