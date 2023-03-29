BENNINGTON — Peter Graves has filled the airwaves with his calls during many of skiing’s biggest moments over the past four-plus decades, spanning World Cup events and Olympic races. The Bennington native’s unrivaled voice has become synonymous with the sport he’s covered in a multitude of ways since 1977.
Graves’ dedication to the sport was recognized Friday as he was enshrined into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont.
Graves has worked as a sportscaster and a public address announcer in 12 separate Olympic Games spanning a variety of sports, most notably skiing.
His first Olympic experience came in 1980 at the Lake Placid Games for ABC and ESPN, where he served as the expert commentator in Nordic and the biathlon. His Olympic work has continued from there, most recently serving as the alpine host announcer at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and as an announcer for the men’s and women’s road cycling events in the 2021 Tokyo Games.
Graves has also been an announcer for Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition in Brattleboro for several years.
Graves skied under the legendary Bucky Broomhall for Mount Anthony Union High School, where he made the junior national team during his senior year in 1970. That’s where his love for Nordic developed.
“The sport opened up new worlds to me and was life changing in the most positive sense,” he told the Banner in a 2021 interview. “I wasn’t someone with enormous athletic talent, but I worked hard and it paid off. I am forever grateful to all my coaches who mentored me along the way.”
Graves was announced as an inductee as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the ceremony roughly 18 months. He’s joined by fellow inductees: Herman Dupre, Sven Coomer, Alan Schoenberger, Renie and Dave Gorsuch, Mike Hattrup, Jan Reynolds and John Eaves.
Graves grew up skiing at Prospect Mountain in Woodford and was influential in installing the first Nordic trails on the mountain in 1982. Monday morning, his hometown mountain congratulated him on his hall of fame induction.
“The entire Prospect Community is pleased to offer Peter the heartiest of congratulations,” a release on Prospect’s website stated.