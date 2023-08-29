WINHALL — Oakley Clark, a local rider and professional horse trainer at Rivendell in Winhall, and several of his clients had their fair share of time posing with top ribbons at this year’s Vermont Summer Festival Horse Show held in East Dorset.
Ribbons were awarded to Andrea Conrad in the Modified Adult Hunter competition and to Katie Crabtree in the Amateur Hunter competition while Clark, riding Cassiano, a horse owned by his client Morgan Eisler Bradley, won the National Hunter Derby competition in week five, with a total combined score of 180 points out of 200, and in week six with a total combined score of 177.5.
In early 2022, after a couple of years commuting twice a week to Southern Vermont from Middlebury, where Clark managed his family’s Hunter & Jumper Program at Twitchell Hill Farm, Clark discovered there was a need for professional horse trainers in the area.
He rented space on a Winhall property purchased four years earlier by Larry and Diane Kingsley. He named his training barn Rivendell, a nod to Tolkien. The facilities include multiple pastures, grass and all-weather turn-out paddocks, wood trails, heated tack room and viewing area, indoor and outdoor rings, and 16 horse stalls.
“As a client, it’s amazing to find this quality of training in your backyard,” said Eisler Bradley who moved to Southern Vermont from the Bay area. “There was a big void before Oakley.”
Under Clark’s management, Rivendell provides a high caliber Hunter & Jumper program with high caliber horses in a supportive atmosphere. He and his six full-time and part-time staff serve dedicated aspiring and established equestrians.
“I try to find the balance between taking it seriously and having fun,” Clark said, understanding the emotional, financial, and spiritual commitment of his clients.
Clark said his favorite part of training is the competitions and the process that leads up to each show, including what the horse eats and how they train.
“These horses are athletes,” said Clark, comparing his horses to high-performing cars like Bentleys and Ferraris. “Each one has a program. Each one is working toward a goal. It’s a big build up for two minutes.”
Clark, who has been a professional horse trainer for nearly 15 years, has devoted his life to horses. At the age of 5, he started competing in pony jumping events. He continued to show horses, becoming a top Junior rider while helping out at his family’s horse barn.
After college, Clark became an assistant trainer and rider at the prestigious Heritage Farm in Westchester County, New York.
“I cut my teeth there,” Clark said, referring to his three years of experience at Heritage Farm.
In 2017, he returned home to Twitchell Hill Farm, managing his family’s Hunter & Jumper program while commuting to Southern Vermont to train local riders.
Today, Rivendell riders are thriving, and the barn is at capacity with 16 horses. When describing Clark and the atmosphere at the barn, clients use words like, “welcoming, supportive, talented, and genuine.”
After their big wins in Vermont, Oakley and some of his riders will be competing at the Fieldstone Summer Showcase in Halifax, Massachusetts (40 miles south of Boston) where they are expected to bring home more top ribbons.
Rivendell is open year-round, Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, go to their website at https://www.rivendellvt.com.