HANOVER, N.H. — When the Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse games, a showdown between Vermont and New Hampshire, are held this Saturday, three players will be representing Brattleboro.
Willow Romo will be the lone representative in the girl’s game, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. Romo was named first team all-SVL and first team all-state.
Alex Baker and Thad Sawyer will take the field at 3 p.m. to represent Brattleboro for the boy’s team. Baker was a first team all-SVL selection, second team all-state and Sawyer was first team all-SVL and first team all-state
The boy’s game will be the 30th time that Vermont and New Hampshire have gone head to head. For the girls, it will be the 27th time that the two states have competed against one another.
Athletes that compete In The Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse games are graduating seniors that have been selected by the coaches’ associations as outstanding players from either Vermont or New Hampshire.
For more information, visit about the Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse games, visit https://www.twinstateallstars.com/