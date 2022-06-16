BRATTLEBORO — Jonathan Terry has won the Triple Crown.
After earning this newspaper’s sports honor as a quarterback in the fall and then as a forward on the court over the winter, the Bellows Falls senior has been voted Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week for a third time this school year.
Terry was nominated after striking gold in the triple jump with a leap of 40-9 at the Division 2 State Track and Field Meet. He was also the runner-up in the discus that day.
“As an athlete, Jon always wants to learn more. He takes in what you say and looks to how he can improve every time. Jon pushes himself to be better with the support of his coaches, fellow athletes and his family — this is why Jon does so well, is because he gives his all for everyone in his life. A great example of a Terrier,” said BF track coach Jamie Dansereau.
All About Jonathan
1. Favorite track and field event: Triple jump
2. Best thing about being on this team: Being on the team with my friends
3. A best BF memory of yours: Winning a state championship in football
4. Which sport is your favorite to compete in: All of them equally
5. One thing you are looking forward to: Going to college and playing football
6. Favorite thing about living in Vermont: The scenery
7. 2023 Super Bowl prediction: New York Giants
8. What’s the secret to your athletic success: Working hard even when nobody is watching
9. A favorite TV show: Kitchen Nightmares
10. A BF class you really enjoyed: Any math or science class