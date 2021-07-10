BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Little League All-Star Team defeated Burlington 3-1 in Barre to win the 1960 state championship.
Ricky Stinchfield’s two-out double in the fourth frame was the biggest blow for the winners. Dave Merrill finished with a team-high two hits, while John Reynolds, Phil Natowich, Ronald Trombley, Jerry Berthiume, Michael Rec, Chris Gouger and Stinchfield all hit safely.
Doug Farnham (4 K’s, 4 BB, 3 hits) went the distance for the victory. Natowich (SS) had the defensive highlight for the champs, making a nice catch on a soft liner off the bat of Burlington’s Dente Maley in the sixth.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Bill Farnham, Bob Manning. Players — Mert Goodenough, Dave Merrill, John Reynolds, Chris Gouger, Jerry Berthiume, John Santasania, Chris Field, Doug Farnham, Phil Natowich, Ronald Trombley, Michael Rec, Michael Canova, Tim Moore, Ricky Stinchfield.