BRATTLEBORO — On Wednesday evening, the student section went wild when Alex Carpenter entered in the fourth quarter and again when he scored in the paint.
They had been waiting for a reason to make some serious noise.
The Champlain Valley Union varsity boys basketball team stole an 11-point lead in the opening quarter and won by that same margin, beating host Brattleboro 42-31.
"We are fighting hard and playing hard. We are just not shooting the ball well, and we have some shooters on this team," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan.
The exception occurred in the final quarter when the purple and white went on a 9-0 run to get within 10 points at the two-minute warning. With former star point guard Tyler Millerick looking on, Tate Chamberlain started the surge with a take along the baseline, Carpenter added a putback before the crowd went crazy, Samuel Mattocks buried a 3 from the left side, and Willem Thurber scored on an inbounds play.
However, a trifecta by Zinabu McNeice is all that Brattleboro could muster down the stretch.
"To only give up 42 points is a good defensive effort," noted Coplan.
Cam Frost finished with a handful of steals to lead the way. Paul McGillion and Chamberlin each rejected a shot.
"We have more size than we did last year. McGillion just needs to play with more finesse inside and Thurber needs to gain confidence," the BUHS coach mentioned.
Thurber scored a team-high seven points and pulled down four offensive rebounds for the 0-3 Colonels. McGillion showed off some sweet post moves and ended up with six points.
Logan Vaughan made the first three baskets of the contest as CVU flew out of the gate to take a 13-2 lead. The visitors went to the break ahead 33-19.
Alex Provost connected from downtown to begin the second half, giving the team in red its biggest advantage of the night at 16 points.
Champlain Valley Union scoring: Alex Provost 9 points, Kyle Eaton 8 points, Tucker Tharpe 8 points, Logan Vaughan 6 points, Max Destito 5 points, Sam Sweeney 3 points, Patrick Ricca 2 points.
Brattleboro scoring: Willem Thurber 7 points, Tate Chamberlin 6 points, Paul McGillion 6 points, Samuel Mattocks 5 points, Zinabu McNiece 3 points, Cam Frost 2 points, Alex Carpenter 2 points.