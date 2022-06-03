Brattleboro hosts Rice during a Division 1 quarterfinal baseball on Friday, June 3, 2022. Brattleboro won 2-1 in extra innings.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — With the North dominating the early rounds of the Division 1 baseball tournament, Rice was looking to complete the sweep.
Willem Thurber had other ideas.
The sophomore slugger singled up the middle to score Aaron Petrie from second in the bottom of the 10th, giving third-seeded Brattleboro a thrilling 2-1 victory over the No. 6 Knights on Friday at Tenney Field.
"We're no longer just playing for ourselves," said Chris Groeger, the coach of the last remaining team from the southern part of the state. "It's pretty evident that we don't get a lot of respect from the North. We've held our own against those teams over the years and I'm just hoping for two more wins against them."
With MAU, Rutland and the team from Manchester already eliminated from the bracket, Rice stole a 1-0 lead in the first frame over the South's last representative.
However, starter Alex "Moose" Bingham and Thurber wouldn't allow another visiting player to cross the plate all day. They teamed up for seven strikeouts, three walks and a four-hitter.
"What a performance Bingham had," mentioned Groeger. "If it wasn't for a dropped ball, he would have thrown a shutout."
In front of a sell-out crowd, the Colonels would make a number of highlight defensive plays. Jackson Emery (3B) started a double play at the hot corner, Thurber (LF) made a perfect throw home to get a Rice runner out at the plate, Bingham sprinted after a high hopper to make a nice play at first, Turner "Cowboy" Clews (C) ran down a couple of balls in foul territory, and Aaron Petrie (CF) made four spectacular grabs in the outfield.
"Petrie was outstanding. He can run. He can fly," said Groeger.
Brattleboro pulled even at 1-1 in the third. Zinabu McNeice started it with a single to right, stole second, moved up on an error and went home on a groundout by Clews.
Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Tanner Wolpert was given the ball with one on in the bottom of the fifth. He cruised all the way to the 10th, when Petrie drew a one-out walk, moved up on a passed ball and then raced home on Thurber's single up the middle.
"Willem is a good kid. It's nice to see him having some success," the winning skipper stated. "He threw somebody out from left field, got the game-winning hit, and did an outstanding job pitching."
Reed Sargent, McNeice, Bingham and Thurber all had one hit for the 12-4 Colonels, who will host No. 7 Burlington (12-6) in Tuesday's semifinal at 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro's batting order: Zinabu McNeice SS, Aaron Petrie CF, Willem Thurber LF, Turner Clews C, Alex Bingham P, Alex Carpenter DP (for Sam Bogart 2B), Jackson Emery 3B, Charlie Clark RF, Reed Sargent 1B
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.