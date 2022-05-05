WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls girls and boys track teams swept Thursday's home meet against White River Valley.
Thrower Breanna Stockman, hurdler Maya Waryas and sprinter Hadley Gleim all won a couple of events for the BF girls. Eryn Ross (400), Stephanie Ager (800), Tela Harty (discus), Ashlynn Boucher (pole vault) and Ava LaRoss (long jump) also prevailed.
Jonathan Terry took the triple jump, javelin and 200 to power the BF boys. Owen LaRoss won the shot put and discus, while Brandon Keller struck gold in the 100 and high jump. Mack Ross added a 300 hurdles win.
Track and Field
BENNINGTON — On Tuesday, the Bratttleboro boys won a seven-school meet and the Colonel girls finished second.
Tristan Evans and Magnus von Krusenstiern were the double winners for the BUHS boys. Noah Hed (pole vault) and Miles Ackerman-Hovis (300 hurdles) each earned a gold medal.
Ava Whitney won the long jump, high jump, 400 and 800 to pace the BUHS girls. Sylvie Normandeau captured the 200 and pole vault titles.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls outscored Leland & Gray 12-4 in a 2021 playoff rematch.
Jenna Dolloph had three hits and Hailee Henslee two hits to lead the BF attack. The duo combined for five RBI.
Aliya Farmer and Izzy Stoodley took turns inside the circle for the Terriers, teaming up for 10 strikeouts.
Baseball
Leland & Gray slammed Mill River 17-0 on Thursday. Theo Kelloway, Chip Winkler and Parker Richardson all had a couple of hits for the victors. Richardson also went the distance for the win.
Girls Tennis
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls lost to Woodstock 6-1. BF's Grace Gould defeated Brooke Hecker 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 at No. 1 singles. Ariana Wunderle played well at third singles, according to coach David Chesley. The Terriers dropped to 3-4 overall.