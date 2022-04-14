BRATTLEBORO — Leah Madore fired a one-hit shutout as the Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team cruised to a 9-0 win over Springfield in Thursday's season opener. The senior ace struck out 16 and walked two on Sawyer Field.
"She moved the ball around the plate really well and kept the hitters off balance. She did a really nice job today," said BUHS coach Kelly Markol.
Cynthia Velazquez went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs to lead the attack. Taylin Bauer, Aliza Speno, Brenna Beebe and Madore all finished with one hit, while Bauer also had a couple of RBI.
"The kids did a nice job today. They were focused and ready to play," noted Markol.
The 1-0 Colonels will host Keene on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray fell to White River Valley 11-5 on Thursday.
"The Rebels put up a good effort, but with the bases loaded in the seventh inning couldn't push more runs across the plate," said coach Martin Rancourt.
Wyatt Beattie and Theo Kelloway both pitched well for the Townshend team. Jeremiah Bloom played well behind the plate and also had a nice hit late in the contest.