GUILFORD — There was a moment of silence for Michael Tkaczyk, who had been fatally injured in a tractor accident just two days prior, at the 1970 Guilford Fair. He had been an active supporter and worker at the Labor Day event through the years.
Ray Baxter of Halifax won the chainsaw contest during the 27th annual event at the fairgrounds on Weatherhead Hollow Road. Brattleboro’s Bill Roberts and Guilford’s Jim Petrie placed second and third, respectively.
The top three finishers in the horseshoe pitching contest were: Harlow Churchill, Herman Winter and Eric Scott.
Children enjoyed the mini rollercoaster, swings, merry-go-round and other attractions. Guilford’s baseball team defeated Leyden, Mass., 3-2.