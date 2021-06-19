BRATTLEBORO — The Touch of Glass softball team from Brattleboro defeated Dave’s Dairy of Waterbury 9-1 to win the 1991 Class C women’s state championship at Living Memorial Park. It was their fourth title in a seven-year span.
Terri Whelan, who was celebrating her birthday, had a two-run single for the champs. Heidi Nelson had a base knock, Theresa Terault added a two-run double, Robin Hoffman chipped in with a run-scoring single, and Anne Wheelock contributed an RBI groundout.
Heather Nelson, who threw a runner out at the plate to lead the Touch of Glass defense in the championship game, had belted a two-run triple in an earlier round of the tournament.