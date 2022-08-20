BRATTLEBORO — Carson Rhodes, 4, was born with a very rare, incurable genetic metabolic disease called Non-ketotic hyperglycinemia. There are roughly 500 people in the world that are living with the disease. Most people that have a severe case of it die before the age of four.
Non-ketotic hyperglycinemia or NKH results in the buildup of glycine, an amino acid, in the tissues and fluid, especially the cerebral fluid, of the body. NKH, which is also known as glycine encephalopathy, is a terminal condition, and most children born with it usually die within weeks of birth or suffer from severe developmental delays.
Carson has a milder version than most, but its an uphill battle, so his family created an annual softball tournament in Brattleboro to help raise money and awareness of the diseases.
“It’s a rough road, he takes medication every four hours to control his levels,” said his mother, Jacqueline Rhodes. “If it’s not treated, he would have seizures, fall into a coma, and eventually pass away. He takes sodium benzoate, it’s a preservative. It’s nasty stuff, it’s rough on the body, every four hours of the day, and he also takes four or five other medications twice a day, to just control his disease and allow him to function.”
Rhodes said there are two researching labs right now in the United States, the University of Colorado and University of Notre Dame, which are researching for gene therapy to help treat the disease.
“It’s not a cure all, but maybe he wouldn’t have to take medications for the rest of his life,” said Rhodes. “It helps him function a little bit better. If gene therapy works, then maybe he’ll live a lot longer; it’s the unknown that is just scary.”
Rhodes added that the research is really amazing right now. She mentioned that they’re actually asking families with children that are six or older that have the disease to sign up for trials for gene therapy.
“It just gives us a lot of hope that we’re so close. The money for this research is only coming from families and kind strangers that donate,” said Rhodes.
The softball tournament is designed to help raise money for research.
The 3rd annual Tournament for a Cure will take place on August 27 and 28, at the upper field at Living Memorial Park and at West River Field. There are currently 10 teams, up from four teams last year. There will be raffles and food. They are hoping for good weather and to raise $10,000.
People can also donate through their GoFundMe link.