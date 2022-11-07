BRATTLEBORO — A soccer champion, a pass rushing specialist, and a wide receiver known as "T-Smooth" have been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.
This week's three nominees are shown below.
Abby Towle had a hat-trick to lead the undefeated Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over No. 2 Proctor in the Division 4 state championship game. She finished her varsity career with a school-record 73 goals.
Cole Moore sacked the quarterback three times and also caught two passes to help the unbeaten Bellows Falls varsity football team past Brattleboro 28-14 in a Division 2 semifinal.
Tristan Evans caught seven passes for 119 yards and a touchdown to pace the Brattleboro varsity football team's offense in a Final Four matchup.