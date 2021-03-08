TOWNSHEND — The fans were going wild on Tuesday evening.
Both of them.
With the bus driver cheering on Springfield and the site director rooting on Leland & Gray in an otherwise empty gym, the Cosmos won the varsity boys basketball game on Senior Night 54-41.
"I think that we could have done a lot of things better," said Rebels guard Matt Emerson. "We came in looking to attack the open spots and play solid defense."
With a three-point advantage, the visitors outscored Leland & Gray 14-4 in the second quarter to pull away. Springfield's Brendan Dwinell, who finished with a game-high 21 points, scored 13 points in the second half.
Liam Towle and Emerson paced the home team with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
"Liam has grown as a leader. He has great work ethic," noted Rebels coach James Pecsok. "Matt brings great leadership. We're fortunate to have him."
Towle scored inside following a cut to the hoop and also hit a couple of short jumpers to help the hosts stay close in the opening quarter. Emerson, who may have been watching the NBA All-Star game on Sunday night, drained a deep 3 from up top — Steph Curry style.
"Let's go Rebels!" shouted the site director, who later explained he tries to cheer for all of the fans who are not allowed in the gym during the pandemic.
After Chris Jeffers made consecutive buckets for the visitors early in the second quarter, the Springfield bus driver applauded his effort.
"Way to go Chris!" she screamed from her folding chair near midcourt.
Towle scored on an inbounds play, knocked down a runner, buried a trifecta, and also delivered in close to lead the hosts in the second half. Emerson splashed a couple of shots from long range, Aden Bernard added a layup, and Kristian Pierson contributed with a putback.
Not even realizing exactly what she was saying, the Springfield bus driver essentially called an end to it with four minutes left and the Cosmos ahead 50-36.
"I guess I should go warm up the bus," she said to herself after glancing up at the scoreboard.
Prior to the contest, Leland & Gray seniors Marcus Pratt, Trevor Plimpton, Owen Woodard, Emerson, Towle and Pierson were all honored along with their family members during an outdoor ceremony hosted by Tammy Claussen.
"It was great to be able to come together with all the guys and celebrate it like that," Emerson explained.
The 2-4 Rebels will play at Long Trail on Friday.
Springfield scoring: Brendan Dwinell 21 points, Sam Presch 12 points, Chris Jeffers 10 points, Garet Twombley 7 points, Tanner Gintof 3 points, Luke Stocker 1 point.
Leland & Gray scoring: Liam Towle 17 points, Matt Emerson 12 points, Kristian Pierson 4 points, Jeremy Graves 4 points.