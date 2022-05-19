Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TOWNSHEND — "Back, back, back, back!"

It's the only thing announcer Chris Berman could have been saying each time Greg Frost went deep in the Dingers for Dylan Home Run Derby on Thursday at Leland & Gray.

The Brattleboro Union High School graduate tied Leland & Gray varsity baseball player Parker Richardson for the longest blast and tied ultimate disc player Trevor Stillwagon for the most homers — each sending two of their 10 pitches over the softball field's fence.

Former Leland & Gray Athletic Director Marty Testo was one of many people who showed up for the event, which gave participants 10 swings at a softball for $10. Dylan's father was the first to dig in.

After the school's varsity baseball and softball games were postponed due to rain, AD Tammy Claussen grabbed the microphone to begin a short ceremony. She quickly handed it off to Dylan's mother.

"Dylan was a special kid," Jess Landers said to the crowd. "We love you all for being here. Dylan loved you all. Thank you for loving our son."

Dylan Landers, who died from injuries sustained in a car crash at the age of 15 last spring, was honored by the Townshend community on May 18, 2021. Wearing a No. 12 jersey for him, Hannah Landers spoke about her brother that day.

“His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation,” she bravely told about 500 people.

All proceeds from Thursday's event will benefit the Forever a Rebel Award given in memory of Dylan Landers and will also go toward building a new backstop on the diamond.

