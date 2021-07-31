BRATTLEBORO — John Wells went 4-for-4 and crossed the plate three times to help Townshend to a 9-4 win over Kings in the 1970 Brattleboro Softball Tournament’s championship game at Living Memorial Park.
A three-run triple by Howard Rice gave Kings a come-from-behind 8-7 victory to begin the best-of-three series. Wells would then pitch Townshend to consecutive triumphs, including 12-9 and then 9-4.
Rice was later voted the tourney’s most valuable player. Case Bros finished third in the event, while Emerson’s wound up fourth.