BRATTLEBORO — In men’s basketball league action on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Toyota of Greenfield handed RH Thackston its first loss of the season.
Ronnel Sumlin poured in 30 points to lead the dealership to the 75-61 win. Tyson Dowdy, Med Cartelli and Jay Malachi also scored in double figures for the victors.
Also unstoppable last weekend were: G.S. Precision’s James Vaughn (43 points), The Mallers’ Isaac Roach (38), Light Life Foods’ Roberto Torres (30), Brattleboro Subaru’s Marty Griffin (25), RH Thackston’s Dylan DeJordy (24), Hazel’s Tom Manning (24), The Marina’s Adam Newton (22) and The Marina’s Keegan Givens (20).
On Friday, PDSC Law bested Light Life Foods 70-63. Ryan Hoar knocked down three shots from deep and paced the winners with 17 points.
The complete men’s basketball league standings are shown below.
Division 1
1. Dixon Painters (7-2)
2. Hazel’s (6-3)
3. Scary Hours (1-9)
Division 2
1. RH Thackston Realtors (10-1)
2. Toyota of Greenfield (9-3)
3. The Marina (3-9)
4. The Mallers (1-10)
Division 3
1. Light Life Foods (9-2)
2. PDSC (9-3)
3. Southern VT Sprinkler (6-4)
4. G.S. Precision (7-5)
5. HWP (4-8)
6. Lawton Flooring/Stevens (3-8)
7. Brattleboro Subaru (1-9)