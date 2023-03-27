BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be holding a track and field program and tennis camp during the summer for those interested in registering.
Track and field programThe Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering a track and field program from June 20 to July 20. This program only occurs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. and will take place on the Brattleboro Union High School track area. Track and field is for youth ages six- to fourteen-years-old.
The fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Participants will take part in various races and events from individual to small groups. Dashes, sprints, mid-distance running, running relays, long jumps, etc. This group meets three times a week and at the end of the season participants have the option to participate in the VRPA Track and Field Meet on Saturday, July 22, at St. Johnsbury Academy if they fall within the VRPA Meet age requirements. Athletes who fall within the age range of seven- to 15-years-old on December 31, 2023 are eligible to participate in the meet this year. If the athlete was a freshman in high school during the current 2022-23 school year then they are not allowed to compete.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m.
Tennis campThe Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Ed will be offering tennis camp for those 11- to 18-years-old this summer at the Brattleboro Union High School tennis courts.
Week one of girl’s tennis camp will be June 26 through June 30th from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Week two of girl’s tennis camp will be Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Boys tennis camp will be held July 11 through July 14 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The fee is $150 for Brattleboro residents and $165 for non-Brattleboro residents. Those who attend will learn proper technique, play games, and focus on becoming a great tennis player. No experience is necessary to participate. Equipment loans are available for new players on a limited, first come first serve basis. This camp requires a minimum of four participants to run and a max of 12 participants will be permitted.
In person registration will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center.
Those interested may also register online beginning April 1 at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, please let Brattleboro Recreation and Parks know five days in advance.