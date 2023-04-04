BRATTLEBORO — This year’s opening meet for the Brattleboro Union High School track and field team will feature a mix of youth and experience.
There are 37 members on the team this year and, of those, 19 are returning athletes.
When the season opens, there are some of the members of the team that head coach Cindy Shippee expects to help lead the team and be among the top performers.
One such athlete is Jacob Girard in javelin, who nearly qualified for the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the event last year, Shippee said.
“He took third in the state last year,” said Shippee. “I have high hopes for him. He’s going to be going to college with that sport under his belt and they’re very interested in him and I believe he’s been recruited to compete at the college level.”
In addition to javelin, Girard will also be competing in relays, Shippee said.
Last year Ava Whitney qualified for the New England Championships in the 800-meter run. Coming into this year, Shippee said she expects Whitney to be among one of the top performers on the team.
“She’s focusing on 800 this year and she’s going to try the mile,” Shippee said. “She hasn’t done it since middle school, so she’s looking forward to competing in that. I believe she is currently third in the state as well for the 800 (meter).”
Junior Addison DeVault is another athlete to keep an eye on, Shippee said. Last year DeVault made great strides in pole vault and qualified for the New England Championships. Shippee is hopeful that she can qualify again this year in the event. DeVault is one of two people, along with Priya Kitzmiller, to be competing in the pole vault for the girls.
Senior Michael Slade is expected to be one of the team’s top runners this year, Shippee said. Slade is very good at both the mile and the two mile runs, Shippee said, but this year will also be encouraged to try shorter distances such as the 800- and 400-meter run.
Junior David Berkson-Harvey will be competing in the 100-meter dash, as will sophomore Jack Cady. Junior Trevor Gray will be competing in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Sophomore Teo Ogden will be competing in the 100-meter dash and will also be participating in relays.
Last year, Gray competed in a decathlon and Shippee said he performed very well in the pole vault. This year he will be training for decathlon again, but Shippee said it’s possible that he may do the pole vault at times this year.
“He’s a big, strong kid. (He’s) a great jumper. The kid has a great vertical leap, so he’s strong in that respect, too. I’m kind of watching him and I’m hopeful that he could transfer that into a bunch of events.”
Shippee said the team doesn’t have many participants in triple jump going into the season. Junior Genevieve Redmond does compete in the event and Shippee said she and the coaching staff, which includes Peter Cannizzaro, Kent Kuusinen and Maggie Lonardo, will be working with her more.
“Genevieve Redmond is a great triple jumper and she works really hard at it. We’re really going to focus on her a little bit more this year and make sure that she’s continuing to make strides forward in her distances in that and in high jump.”
So far in practice, Shippee said freshmen Willow Sharma and Nico Conathan-Leach have gained her attention on the boys’ side. Sharma is very fast and has been very consistent as well during workouts, Shippee said, and Conathan-Leach has also had some good workouts, at times leading a pack of runners on the squad.
Stockton Woodruff is another freshman who is a great distance runner. Shippee said she is considering him for the 400- and 800-meter runs, but would also like to see how he might perform in pole vault or javelin.
Freshman Peter Burke is also one of the athletes that Shippee said is showing promise in the field events.
“What I’ve seen with him with shot put so far and javelin (is that) he understands it. He learns it really quick and once we get his footwork down … I have high hopes for him. He’s looking really good.”
On the girls side, freshmen Luca Selina Feusi, Teagan Thurber, and Lodja Piluski have also caught the attention of their coach with their speed off the line during sprint drills, and Shippee said she is very interested to see how the three of them will perform in some of the short distance events.
As a whole, Shippee said the promise she has seen among the freshmen is encouraging.
“(It is) really great to see some of these ninth graders coming in that could be potential states qualifiers and (it’s) something to look forward to over the next three or four years as they develop.”
Senior Waylund Walsh, juniors Jesse Ackerman-Hovis, Jacob Amidon, James Burke, Oliver Herrick, and Sean von Ranson, sophomores Galen Fogarty, Gavin Holloway, and Dylan Holmes, and freshmen Jonas Ackerman-Hovis and Josiah Barred DeWolfe round out the boys roster.
Juniors Elliana Galdamez and Katherine Normandeau, sophomores Gabby Bronson, Jupiter Isham, Meredith Lewis, Carley Lonardo, and freshmen Maeve Bald, Tillie Farwell, and Bethany Traudt comprise the remainder of the girl’s roster.
Brattleboro opens its season against rival Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU) on Saturday. The meet will be held at MAU in Bennington and begins at 10 a.m.