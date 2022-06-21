Division 1 Boys: Andrew Ponessi (MAU), Brooks Robson (MAU), Issiah Brunache (MAU), Connor Bell (MAU), Samuel Kay (Rutland), Owen Dube-Johnson (Rutland), Abed Alawi (Rutland).
Division 1 Girls: AVA WHITNEY (Brattleboro), ISABELLA LONARDO (Brattleboro), SYLVIE NORMANDEAU (Brattleboro), Morgan Washburn (MAU), Maya Perry (MAU), Tiffany Carey (MAU), ERin Geisler (Rutland).
Division 2 Boys: OWEN LAROSS (Bellows Falls), MAX HOOKE (Bellows Falls), Noah Beayon (Fair Haven), Nathaniel Young (Fair Haven), David Doran (Fair Haven), Patrick Stone (Fair Haven), Michael Hornby (Burr and Burton), Eric Mulroy (Burr and Burton), Benjamin Dossett (Burr and Burton), Carson Gordon (Bur and Burton), John Cassell (Hartford), Ayodele Lowe (Hartford).
Division 2 Girls: STEPHANIE AGER (Bellows Falls), BREANNA STOCKMAN (Bellows Falls), HADLEYY GLEIM (Bellows Falls), Alexander Williams (Fair Haven), Tristan Prescott (Burr and Burton), Siobhan O’Keefe (Burr and Burton), Ameia Maier (Burr and Burton), Toni Levitas (Burr and Burton), Olivia Chase (Hartford).
Division 3 Boys: Harley Ransom (Thetford), Tobin Durham (Thetford), Elliott Jones (Thetford), Mason Lefever (Thetford), Finn Linhan (Thetford), Gus Byrne (Thetford), Zed McNaughton (Woodstock), Kaleb Sweet (Woodstock), Ezra Lockhart (Woodstock), Travis McAllister (Windsor), Ben Gilbert (Windsor), Keegan Batchelder (Windsor), Jon Dexter (Windsor), Tydus Percy (Windsor), Chris Jeffers (Springfield), Tim Amsden (Springfield).
Division 3 Girls: Janiah Young (Windsor), Audri Pettrossi (Windsor), Logan Knox (Woodstock), Meridian Bremel (Woodstock), Amelie Fabre (Woodstock), Annika Heintz (Mill River), Madelyn Durkee (Thetford), Madison Powers (Thetford), Charlize Brown (Thetford).
Division 4 Boys: Owen Emmons (Arlington), Jaxon Nichols (Sharon Academy), Everett Mosher (Green Mountain), Eben Mosher (Green Mountain), Ben Munukka (Green Mountain), Noah Cherubini (Green Mountain), Aiden Farrar (Green Mountain), Mitchell Rounds (Green Mountain), Zachary Armstrong (White River Valley).
Division 4 Girls: Grace Tyrell (Green Mountain), Berkley Hutchins (Green Mountain), Kyra Burbela (Green Mountain), Anita Miller (White River Valley), Jillian Barry (White River Valley), Wynter Simack (White River Valley), Amara Calhum-Flowers (White River Valley), Denita Moore (Arlington), Isabella Lanfear (West Rutland).