BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Cindy Shippee announced that they will be offering a Track and Field Program June 22 to July 22. This program only occurs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6-7 and will take place at Brattleboro Union High School's Art Freeman Track. This program is for ages 6-14.
The fee is $30 for Brattleboro residents and $45 for everyone else. This fee includes a T-shirt. You can make checks payable to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Participants will take part in various races and events from individual to small groups. Dashes, sprints, mid-distance running, running relays, long jumps, etc. This group meets three times a week and at the end of the season participants have the option to participate in the VRPA Track and Field Meet if they fall within the VRPA Meet age requirements. Athletes ages 7-14 on Aug. 31, 2021 are eligible to participate. Participants are ineligible if they were high school freshmen in 2020-2021.
The “Hoop It Up Basketball Camp” with Jay Cudworth and Todd Bell will be held June 28 to July 2 at the Gibson Aiken Center third floor gymnasium. This camp is co-ed and is for those entering Grades 1-6. The fee is $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for everyone else. This fee includes a T-shirt for each participant.
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon for those entering Grades 1-3 and will focus on the development of motor skills, giving each child the opportunity to practice specific skills in a structured and fun setting. Masks will be required.
For students entering Grades 4-6, the camp will run from 1-4 p.m. and will focus on the development of motor skills as well as provide opportunities to practice team skills in game situations.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for the program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.