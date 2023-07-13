DOVER — Even before Monday’s major storm, trails in Dover and Stratton were getting so beat up from rainy weather that they had to be closed at times.
Steve Petrik, executive director of Southern Vermont Trails Association, estimated 40 hours of work would be needed to repair culverts that had blown out in Stratton Town Forest and caused collateral damage.
“But given the amount of rain,” he said after assessing trails Monday, “it could have been way worse.”
Posts from his group on Instagram have mentioned the delay of community work days on trails in Stratton Town Forest and Crosstown Trail in West Dover due to all the recent rain. Petrik estimated nine to 11 work days had been postponed in the last 30 days.
“We’re about two weeks behind where I want to be but the fact that we are where we are, with the finished trail where it is, is outstanding given the weather,” he said.
Jim Sullivan, treasurer of the Bennington Area Trail System Board, said Monday that he’s “noticed in the past week or so that areas of the network that typically are wet during the early spring, and after heavy rains, are — predictably — wet again.”
“On the BATS trails, that is almost exclusively along the Carriage Path trail (and short sections of adjacent trails) where several springs and seeps drain onto its relatively level surface,” he said in an email.
His group intends to address the issue in the near future. The hope is to secure a Northern Forests Sustainable Vermont Trails grant for the project.
Otherwise, Sullivan said, his group is “extremely fortunate in that the topography and soils common on Mount Anthony are quite forgiving when it comes to rain and runoff.
“Things have been holding up well,” he said. “Of course, BATS does put out advisories when trail conditions are bad and use can have adverse effects.”
Jared Newell, BATS board member, said the terrain on Mount Anthony “drains very well.”
“The mountain has a lot of springs and active groundwater,” he said. “We see these springs and seeps flow pretty well when things are wet.”
David Marx, vice president of the Jamaica Area Mountain Bike Association, said his group’s trail at Ball Mountain Lake was closed since July 4 due excessive rain in the area. He measured 5.6 inches of rain between Sunday night and 2:30 p.m. Monday when the rain stopped.
“[T]he area is saturated,” he said. “This follows over 5 inches the previous week. So July has brought an average of an inch of rain a day to Jamaica.”
Marx said the lower companion trail closer to the lake, which has been under construction, was slated to be completed just before all the rain hit the area.
“Now, a portion of it is very definitely underwater,” he said Tuesday night. “The lake is about to or has just crested at about 200 feet. The spillway is at 212 feet so that’s mighty close.”
His group will be keeping a close eye on the lake level when assessing the condition of the trails. Marx anticipates there will be “considerable debris” to cleanup on the lower trail once the water recedes.
“We hope the damage is manageable and that we can reopen when things finally dry out, whenever that may be,” he said. “Two summers ago, I measured over 17 inches of rain in July so we are making no assumptions about when the wet weather will subside.”
Magic Mountain Ski Area is in Londonderry, where the storm hit extra hard.
“Sunny skies today are a huge relief as we begin our clean-up and repair work here and in Londonderry,” Magic said via Facebook Tuesday. “The first responders have been great and downtown can now be accessed.”
Magic said a river was running through Parking Lot B but “Lot A is in good shape as is the deck, lodge and surrounding tent area and grounds.”
“We look forward to welcoming you all back this week as our team does its work repairing the mountain,” the post states.
Ludlow, where Okemo Mountain Resort is based, also received a lot of damage from the storm.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and expressed concern about our beloved mountain,” Okemo said via Facebook. “Our top focus right now is our team and making sure everyone is safe and supported.”
The Adventure Zone at Jackson Gore, the Okemo Bike Park and scenic chair rides are expected to be closed through at least Wednesday, when conditions will be reassessed. A concert scheduled for Friday was canceled.
The resort said it keeps providing updates “but in the meantime, our thoughts are with the entire community of Ludlow at this time.”
At Stratton Mountain Resort, scenic lift rides and mountain biking were closed Thursday and Friday. On Facebook, the resort said it’s “evaluating trails daily and working diligently to repair the Bike Park for a potential weekend opening.”
Killington Resort had to temporarily shut down some operations due to storm damage.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation closed all state rail trails due to flooding and potential hazards on the trails. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail and Beebe Spur Rail Trail were closed as a result.
“Trail users are advised to avoid all state rail trails, which are sustaining flood damage in certain areas and have down trees and rapidly changing conditions,” the agency said.