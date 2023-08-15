BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School football team began practice on Monday to prepare for the season opener, which is set for Sept. 1 against Middlebury Union High School. Brattleboro will have two scrimmages prior to that. The first will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Woodstock Union High School at 5 p.m. and the second will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Fall Mountain Regional High School at 10 a.m. Below is Brattleboro's schedule for the regular season.
Friday, Sept. 1 vs Middlebury Union High School 7 p.m. at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
Friday, Sept. 8 vs Mount Mansfield Union High School 7 p.m. at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
Friday, Sept. 15 at Mount Anthony Union High School 7 p.m. at Spinelli Field in Bennington.
Friday, Sept. 22 at Keene High School 6:30 p.m. at Keene High School Stadium.
Friday, Sept. 29 vs Hartford High School 7 p.m. at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
Monday, Oct. 2 at Springfield High School 7 p.m. at Brown Field in Springfield.
Friday, Oct. 6 at Bellows Falls Union High School 7 p.m. at the main field in Bellows Falls.
Friday, Oct. 13 vs Rutland Senior High School 7 p.m. at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
Monday, Oct. 16 vs Burr and Burton Academy 7 p.m. at Natowich Field in Brattleboro.
Friday, Oct. 20 at Burr and Burton Academy 7 p.m. at Judy McCormick Taylor Field in Manchester.