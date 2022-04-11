BRATTLEBORO — An accurate shooter, a frisbee phenom, and a clutch performer were all nominated for Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on April 17 at 9 a.m.
This week’s three nominees are shown below.
Joannie Tuttle scored a team-high eight points for Brattleboro Union High School during a Unified basketball game versus Middlebury.
Warren Roberts finished with four goals and two assists when Leland & Gray Ultimate opened up against Burr and Burton.
Max Naylor battled to win a super tiebreaker during his singles match to help the Brattleboro varsity boys tennis team prevail 4-3.