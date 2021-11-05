WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School's Trophy Tuesday was invented by Shawn Burke, Head of Maintenance at BFUHS and long-time sports history buff and coach. The school, which has too many trophies, plaques and game balls from sports, art and music programs, has moved some of its older displays to storage areas.
"Shawn thought the community would enjoy seeing these trophies no longer on display, and it has been a fun treasure trove to see the names of familiar community members, still supporting our BFUHS students to this day, long after their days in a Terrier uniform," said Bellows Falls employee Heather Waryas, who shares the weekly archives on social media pages.
This week's share is the game ball from Bill Lockerby's no-hitter versus Newport in 1991.
"Bill Lockerby is surely one of those standout athletes from BFUHS. He was a stellar baseball player at BFUHS in the late 80s and early 90s and went on to play at AIC. He was an all-star pitcher and shortstop with a love for the game like few I've ever met," noted Waryas.
Lockerby returned to his hometown and coached hundreds of BFUHS athletes in both baseball and football. He is a BF legend.
"Bill passed away unexpectedly last week and his loss has been felt throughout generations here. His passion for sports and love of life has left a lasting impact on hundreds of our past, current and future student-athletes here at BFUHS," said Waryas. "We can't thank Bill enough for his commitment to our area sports programs. He taught the game well, but where he really shined was in teaching the life lessons that are the important piece of our sports programs. With Bill's help, our area kids learned how to work hard, feed their passion, believe in themselves and give their all, all of the time. He brought out the best in all of us and he will be greatly missed."