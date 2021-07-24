BRATTLEBORO — Bradley Labs defeated Galanes 15-11 to win the 1982 Brattleboro Small Fry baseball championship.
Tad Turgeon went 5-for-5 and scored four runs to lead the winners, who ended up with a 12-2 record. Cleanup hitter Chris Rathbun went 4-for-4, while Andrew Ackerman, John Lonardo and Eric Waite all chipped in with three hits.
Phil Grassi, Franny Timney, John Lonardo and Dani Grassi coached the champs. Playing on the Bradley Labs team were: Jonathon Carroll, Todd Timney, Jamie Loney, John Parnigoni, Tad Turgeon, Mark LaMorder, David Farnham, Michael Lonardo, Andrew Ackerman, Rany Kanaan, Fergus Smith, John Lonardo, Eric Waite, P.J. Shoemaker and Chris Rathbun.