BRATTLEBORO — The Jerry Gagliardi Memorial Turkey Trot will be held on Upper Dummerston Road on Thursday, with the one-mile kids race starting at 9 a.m. and the three-miler for adults beginning at 9:15 a.m. The races will start and end near the Brattleboro Country Club entrance.
It is 100 percent volunteer-run and donation-funded, so there is no race-day registration. You can preregister by 5 p.m. on Wednesday at runsignup.com in order to get a bib and to be timed.
Check-in and bib number pickup will take place from 8-8:45 a.m. on Thursday. Strollers are welcome, but dogs are not. Runners and walkers will need to keep to the left during the event and be aware of traffic.
Participants are encouraged to make a donation. After expenses, proceeds will go to Groundworks Collaborative and the Vermont Foodbank.