BRATTLEBORO — Williamsville resident Cathy Turner bowled a perfect 300 game at Brattleboro Bowl on Feb. 9, 1996.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, but I was in a state of shock when I got it,” the then 42-year-old said. She dedicated those 12 consecutive strikes to her mother, Rita Turner, who had died of cancer in 1995.
Turner was only the fourth Vermont woman to accomplish the feat. Brattleboro’s own Heather Nelson (1984) was the first, followed by Linda Hall of Enosburg and Rutland’s Dayle Burditt.