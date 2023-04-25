WILMINGTON — On a chilly, raw spring day, members of the Twin Valley High School baseball team stood on Hayford Field playing catch with their teammates. It is a routine warm-up for most teams at the beginning of practice. For Twin Valley, though, there was nothing routine about it.
Varsity baseball has returned to Twin Valley for the first time in five years. Over that time, the school was unable to field a team due to low numbers.
There are 14 players on this year’s team. Some have played at the middle school level, but there are others who are inexperienced. In addition, the bulk of the players are young. There are no juniors and there are only two seniors.
The seniors, Joey Crafts and Luke Wrathall, have already played an important role for the team and will continue to do so, head coach Greg Nido said.
“They show up at every practice. They’re good team leaders. Joey’s a captain,” said Nido. “They work with the young kids. I have a couple of kids who have never really played before.”
When opening day arrives next Tuesday, May 2, Crafts is expected to be the team’s number one starting pitcher.
“He’s never pitched before, but he’s played a lot of ball. He plays in summer leagues.”
Nido coached seventh and eighth grade baseball last year. Due to school choice, all the pitchers he had on last year’s team chose to attend schools other than Twin Valley.
Wrathall will be the team’s number two option at the pitcher position. Max Nido, who pitched a couple of innings in emergency relief last year as an eighth grader, will see some time on the mound, as will eighth grader Halen Ranslow.
Garrett Ryan will be the team’s third baseman, and Wrathall will be the starting shortstop when he is not on the mound. Max Nido and Carson McHale are in the mix for a couple of infield spots, and Seth Wrathall and Cash Garno will both see time behind the plate.
“Seth’s a sophomore (and he’s a) good hitter,” said Nido. “(He will) probably be my cleanup hitter. When he’s not catching he’s going to play first base.”
The outfield will be a mix of Pacei Reynolds, Gage Ryan, Zach Mercier, Braden Grasky, Alex Janovsky, Trevor Briggs and Ranslow.
Nido knows going into the season that this is a building year and a rebirth of sorts. Still, he is hopeful that the team will have some success.
“We haven’t had a program, but I think we’ll be competitive. I’d like to get some 'Ws.' It depends on the competition, too, and basically it comes down to how well we pitch. Our defense is pretty decent … (and) we have pretty good hitters.”
Finding opponents this year was a challenge, as Nido said scheduling begins one to two years out, at which time Twin Valley did not know that it would be able to field a team. As a result, the team had to scramble to find opponents. They were able to put together a nine-game schedule, six of which will be played at home.
Twin Valley will play Stratton Mountain School, which Nido said is in a similar situation as Twin Valley, three times. Among the other teams Twin Valley is expected to play are Proctor, Arlington, West Rutland, Rivendell and Leland & Gray.
Though this season will be a challenge and Nido expects there to be some rough games, he is focused on the end game a year or two from now when the team’s younger players have a year or two of varsity experience. At that point, Nido is hopeful that the team can make a deep playoff run in Division 4.
“That’s what I’m hoping for. That’s what my intentions are, to become really strong in a couple years.”
At the moment, Nido is focused on a few of the other important aspects involved in having a complete team, such as preparing all the players for the first game. More than that, Nido impressed the importance of academics on the members of the team beyond just remaining academically eligible to play baseball.
“That’s the thing I care about. I want them to be good people. Baseball comes second. I want them to do well academically (and) represent the town and the school.”
Twin Valley’s first game of the season is Tuesday, May 2 against Stratton Mountain School at Hayford Field. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.