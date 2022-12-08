WILMINGTON — December Madness?
Tourney time has come early for the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team, which will begin the season in the Bob Abe and Green Mountain brackets.
Veteran coach Chris Brown has penciled Liam Wendel, Cody Magnant, Caleb Dupuis and Noah Dornburgh into his starting five, with the other member yet to be determined.
"Liam is a deep threat. Cody is great on the break and a tenacious defender," noted the man known as CB. "Caleb is a big man in the middle and shot blocker. Noah is a scorer/shooter and has improved his game around the basket."
The Wildcats, who reached the Division 4 finals in 2020, are coming off of a 2-19 season.
Twin Valley's roster: Coaches – Chris Brown, Ryan Connors. Players – Cody Magnant, Joe Crafts, Steven Oyer, Liam Wendel, Caleb Dupuis, Matt Hammond, Noah Dornburgh, Cooper Adams, Carson McHale, Chris Eckert, Brian Sullivan, Luke Wrathall.
Twin Valley's schedule
Dec. 9: at Proctor Tournament (vs. Poultney), 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Proctor Tournament, TBA
Dec. 13: at Green Mountain Tourney (vs. MSJ), 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: at Green Mountain Tourney, TBA
Dec. 20: at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. Arlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: vs. Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18: vs. Poultney, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25: vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Jan. 31: vs. Mill River, 6 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9: at Mill River, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: vs. Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: vs. White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: at White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.