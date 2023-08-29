WHITINGHAM — The Division 4 high school soccer season starts on Friday and Twin Valley will lead off with a familiar foe, facing Leland & Gray in Townshend.
The matchup is just one of several that Twin Valley head coach Buddy Hayford said would be a challenge for the team this year.
“During the regular season Leland & Gray is always a tough match,” Hayford said. “The John Werner Tournament over in Arlington is always a lot of fun and challenging. Both games are on the road. Green Mountain has had a solid run over the last five or six years, so I assume they’ll be strong.”
White River Valley and Rivendell in the northern part of the state are teams that Hayford said he expects to present a challenge as well. Looking at the schedule as a whole, Hayford indicated that all the opponents are going to present some level of difficulty.
“We really don’t have any cupcakes on our schedule. That’s for sure,” said Hayford. “We’ve got 14 games on the schedule and I don’t see any of them being one of those matches you can look at and say, ‘Well, that’s an easy win.’ That doesn’t exist. Everything is going to be tough, some games just more difficult than others.”
There are 15 returning players on this year’s team out of the 21 overall. Seniors Cody Magnant, Noah Dornburgh and Garrett Cunningham are expected to be three of the team’s big contributors.
“Those three seniors in particular are going to have to play huge roles. I can’t understate that,” Hayford said. “All three of them have quite a bit of game experience, so how they go is how we’re going to go.”
The team has a new goalkeeper this year in sophomore Kaelyn Lackey. In addition, there are three other sophomores — Steven Oyer, Chris Eckert and Tucker Magnant — that Hayford said will need to take a large leap in terms of progression from last year. Freshmen Brayden Brown, Niko Gerding and Hunter Roth all played at the varsity level as eighth graders and are expected to play big roles as well, Hayford said.
Senior Garrett Ryan and junior Jerry Mosher will also be key contributors for the team.
“Jerry’s been playing since he was in eighth grade as well and he’s an outside back as is Garrett Ryan, so they’ll both get plenty of playing time and opportunity. We’ve got a lot of sophomores and freshmen. It just remains to be seen what kind of role they’re going to be playing.”
There are 11 members of the team that Hayford said he considers to be fairly solid. The other 10, he said, are not quite ready yet. The ability of the team to stay healthy throughout the season will be one factor in determining how successful the team will be. Another will be how quickly the less experienced players develop. So far, Hayford said those players have shown a good work ethic and desire to play the game, which he has been pleased to see.
Of the 10 less experienced players, Hayford said he hopes that one or two of them will advance and be ready to contribute when the situation arises. While it will be important for the team to stay healthy, contributions from the bench will be inevitable in order to be successful.
“We’re going to need contributions from the bench. It’s just that simple. Like any team, there’s going to be injury. There’s going to be illness. It’s going to happen. You’re going to have to go into the bench and you can only hope that some of the younger guys are ready to step up and make that contribution that’s needed in order for us to have success.”
The rest of the Twin Valley roster is made up of sophomores Max Nido, Zack Mercier, Pacei Reynolds and Brian Sullivan, and freshmen Cash Garno, Atticus Cutler, Jude Myska, Halen Ranslow and Bradley Tirrell.
Twin Valley has a long history of success in both Division 3 and Division 4. Since 2013, Twin Valley has won four Division 4 championships — in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2020. In the same span, the Wildcats have had six appearances in the finals and eight appearances in the semi-finals. The past two seasons, Twin Valley has lost in the quarterfinals, to Twinfield in 2021 and to Twinfield/Cabot last year.
Twin Valley’s season opener will take place on Friday at Leland & Gray. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.