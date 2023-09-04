TOWNSHEND — A showdown between longtime rivals was not without some drama on Friday. In the season opener between the Twin Valley and Leland & Gray boys soccer teams, the teams were deadlocked 2-2 nearing the end of regulation until a play by Cody Magnant and Hunter Roth tipped the scales in the Wildcats' favor.
“The play started in the midfield and Cody picked up the ball after a nice tackle and played one straight up the gut … I think he might have surprised them with that particular ball that was played right up the middle,” said Twin Valley head coach Buddy Hayford in an interview on Monday. “It really was a foot race and Hunter was able to get in front of the Leland & Gray defender and cut a ball back on the keeper who came out … and did all he could to make a save on the ball. Hunter got by him, put a little move on him, and had a wide open net from about 12 yards out.”
The score gave Twin Valley (1-0) the 3-2 win over the Rebels.
Twin Valley went into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Roth put the Wildcats on the board two minutes into the game. Twin Valley had put pressure on the Leland & Gray defense and goalkeeper Theo Kelloway. Kelloway had made a save on a shot, but was unable to secure the ball that found its way back to Roth who fired it into the back of the net from close range.
Freshmen Brayden Brown scored unassisted just before halftime to put Twin Valley up 2-0. Lofted into the box off a corner kick, Hayford said the ball bounced around in the box before Brown was able to find the back of the net.
Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School hosts Twin Valley Middle High School during a boys soccer match on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Coming out of halftime, Hayford said he expected Leland & Gray (0-1) to make a push to come back.
“It’s the opening game of the season. They’re at home and we got a little complacent despite warnings. They scored in the 44th minute. Finch Holmes, the coach’s kid, scored on a nice turnaround move and slipped one underneath my goalie, Kaelyn Lackey. He just couldn’t get down fast enough” said Hayford.
In the 60th minute, Leland & Gray’s Cody Hescock tied it up on a free kick from just in front of the Leland & Gray bench.
“That second half, they owned it. To their credit they didn’t roll over and die when it was 2-0, and we knew they wouldn’t,” Hayford said.
Twin Valley will be on the road against Green Mountain on Tuesday and Hayford said he hopes the team will be able carry some of the momentum from Friday’s game into the next match.
“There’s really no easy games on schedule at all, so it’s critical early in the season that we get some momentum building,” Hayford said. “I know they felt good about the game, clearly, but it was close. That game could have gone either way, so we escaped with one.”
Tuesday’s game against Green Mountain is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Leland & Gray will also be on the road Tuesday. They will play Springfield at 4:30 p.m.