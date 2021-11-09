WHITINGHAM — The Twin Valley varsity girls basketball team traveled 1,520 total miles on a bus last season, going to faraway places such as Royalton and Hartford.
It finally took its toll on legendary head coach Buddy Hayford.
"I look forward to a normal life during the winter months," said Hayford, who wants to be home for dinner at a reasonable time for once. "After a very memorable 34-year career, this guy is calling it a day with regards to coaching girls varsity basketball."
During his career, he was the Division 3-4 Coach of the Year three times. He won D-4 state titles in 1999 and 2004. He has a remarkable 437-283 overall record.
"Of course, I have had awesome support from past and previous administrations, great assistant coaches — Chris Walling in particular — and most importantly the relationships forged over the years with my 169 total players," said the Twin Valley Athletic Director.
Hayford was also the Marble Valley League Coach of the Year 11 different times, guided the Wildcats to a dozen MVL titles, his teams made 10 appearances in the state tournament's Final 4, and he was inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
"I do not plan to just fade away. I will maintain all other duties and I may even coach some middle school basketball at some point, as the trips are shorter, there are fewer games, and I will be home at a reasonable time," he explained.