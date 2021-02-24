WHITINGHAM — The winningest soccer coach in Vermont history found a way to get a W on the court.
"We started off slow. Very slow," said Twin Valley varsity girls basketball coach Buddy Hayford, who then created easy buckets for his team by extending the pressure.
Jayden Crawford got her share of floor burns and came up with seven steals to help the Wildcats to a 40-13 win over Leland & Gray on Tuesday night.
"Jayden is so active," Hayford explained.
Katelyn Longe finished with a game-high 17 points to power the winners offensively. She scored on a nice post move, made seven layups and added a free throw.
"Katelyn played the type of game that Katelyn plays," stated Hayford, whose team upped its mark to 2-1 overall. "We rely on her to dominate the boards, score, defend and block shots."
Longe made three baskets during her team's 19-0 first-half run. Hannah Sullivan knocked down a couple of trifectas during that surge, while Kylie Reed also hit a 3 and Sadie Boyd added a couple of layups.
Hannah Greenwood anchored the defense for the visitors, with three rejections from the middle of the Leland & Gray zone. Raena Sanderson chipped in with a couple of steals.
Mary Sanderson paced the Rebels with three points.
Leland & Gray scoring: Mary Sanderson 3 points, Hannah Greenwood 2 points, Hannah Landers 2 points, Samantha Morse 2 points, Abigail Emerson 2 points, Raena Sanderson 2 points.
Twin Valley scoring: Katelyn Longe 17 points, Sadie Boyd 8 points, Kylie Reed 7 points, Hannah Sullivan 6 points, Jayden Crawford 2 points.