WHITINGHAM — After losing six 2021 starters to graduation, head coach Joni Sullivan knew what was coming.
“This is going to be a rebuilding year for the Twin Valley Wildcats softball team,” she explained.
Alyssa Bird, Chloe Joyce, Kaley Mola, Lillian Barber and Hailey Tine are the returning players for a program that has four playoff victories over the last 10 seasons.
“I’m looking forward to some great pitching from Sara Dix, Desiree Moore and Samantha Duncan,” Sullivan noted.
The Wildcats will open up at home versus Leland & Gray on April 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley roster: Coach — Joni Sullivan. Players — Alyssa Bird, Chloe Joyce, Kaley Mola, Lillian Barber, Hailey Tine, Desiree Moore, Sara Dix, Lizzy Barber, Hannah Gouin, Samantha Duncan, Olivia Bills, Ally Bills, Kaitlin Gatti, Mady Lynde.
Varsity Schedule
April 27: host Leland & Gray, 4:30 p.m.
April 28: host Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
April 30: at Woodstock, 11 a.m.
May 5: at Burr and Burton, 4:30 p.m.
May 7: at Mill River, 4:30 p.m.
May 10: at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.
May 12: host West Rutland, 4:30 p.m.
May 14: at Poultney, 11 a.m.
May 17: at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
May 19: host Woodstock, 4:30 p.m.
May 21: host Proctor, 11 a.m.
May 28: host Green Mountain, 11 a.m.