TOWNSHEND — If you ever get a chance to see Warren Roberts going deep for a Frisbee pass, keep in mind that he’s going about 285 miles per hour slower than his ideal speed.
Among the Leland & Gray student’s bucket list items is piloting a Top Fuel Dragster.
Roberts, who finished with four goals and two assists in his ultimate team’s season opener, blew away his competition to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Warren is a humble captain, who leads by example. He brings uplifting passion and a steadfast commitment to team and individual success. As a result of his drive and energy, he is capable of making some extraordinary plays on the field,” said Leland & Gray ultimate coach Paul Paytas.
Roberts received 75 votes in the weekly contest.
“He cares and loves the game. You can see that at every practice,” noted coach Joe Towle. “He understands the spirit of the game and he works to help his teammates understand the rules and how to play the game the right way. He is a big part of our team this year. I look forward to seeing him develop into an even better player.”
All About Warren
1. Class: Senior
2. Nickname: Pedro
3. Favorite thing about playing ultimate: Team connections
4. Another interest of yours: Mechanics
5. A best ultimate memory: Coach Paytas teaching the team a dance last year
6. Future plans: Trade school
7. Favorite movie: Cars 1
8. One thing you are looking forward to: The rest of the ultimate season and what it has to bring
9. One thing on your bucket list: Going 300 miles per hour in a Top Fuel Dragster
10. Favorite meal: Burgers and tuna mac