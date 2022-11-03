MANCHESTER — Leaf peepers are creeping along the roads, Canada geese have been seen flying north, and the Proctor varsity girls soccer team is in the Division 4 state championship game.
It’s just your average fall season in Vermont.
The second-seeded Phantoms (14-3-0) will play in their 12th consecutive finals, taking on No. 1 Leland & Gray (15-0-1) on Saturday at Applejack Field at noon.
Keeper Makaila Morse has posted back-to-back shutouts for the Townshend team, which got here by zipping Danville and MSJ by the identical score of 4-0. Abby Towle is likely to win the Golden Boot, having already put five shots into the back of the net for the Rebels during the postseason.
Towle, who has a team-best 25 goals in 2022, recently broke the single-season school record with her 70th career tally. Maggie Parker (8 goals), Mary Sanderson (7 goals), Abigail Emerson (7 goals) and Mary McDonald (6 goals) have also been dangerous this year.
Leland & Gray is seeking its first state title since winning consecutive crowns in 1990-1991. The team is also aiming for a program-record 16th victory.
Three-time defending champion Proctor edged Arlington 3-2 in a Final Four matchup. Isabel Greb had one goal and two assists to lead the way, while Jenna Davine and Emma Palmer also tallied.
The Phantoms defeated Rivendell 6-0 in the 2019 finals, took care of Hazen 4-2 in the 2020 finale, and downed Arlington 6-1 in the 2021 championship game, while the Rebels dropped down a division after being ousted by Stowe 3-2 in the D-3 title tilt last fall.
Saturday’s contest is a rematch of a Green Mountain Challenge Tournament showdown, which the Rebels won 2-1. Parker had a goal and an assist for first-year head coach Joe Towle’s squad.