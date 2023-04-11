BRATTLEBORO — When the Brattleboro Union High School baseball team opens its season, the Colonels will be in unfamiliar territory.
This year’s team is young. There are no seniors and there are only three juniors in Jolie Glidden, Jackson Emery and Jahvonn Petrie. All the other members of the team are sophomores.
“It was a veteran team last year,” said Brattleboro head coach Chris Groeger. “I’ve been the head coach here since 1999. I’ve never had a team this young. Ever. It’s been fun though, so far.”
The Colonels graduated seven seniors last year, most of whom were starters.
This year, Emery, Glidden and sophomore Sam Bogart will be the players with the most experience.
Glidden, who pitched and played third base last year, will be pitching and playing first base this season. Jackson Emery, who also pitched and played third base last year, will be taking on the same role this season.
Bogart saw some time at second base last season, and will be the starter there this year. John Satterfield will be the team’s starting shortstop. Depending on who is pitching, the starters at first and third could change. Groeger said if Emery is pitching, Evan Wright would get the starting nod at third base. If Glidden is pitching, Jackson would likely be the third baseman and Wright would probably shift across the diamond and play first base. Jayke Glidden will replace Turner Clews, who graduated last year, as the team’s starting catcher. However, Wright may also see some time behind the plate.
The look of the outfield will change periodically, with Zach Corbeil, Asher Jackson, Petrie and Derek Sage all in the mix. Harper Cutler will also be part of the outfield rotation, but will probably also see some time as a middle infielder. Despite several people rotating through the outfield, Groeger said one of the team’s strengths is its outfield speed.
Though this year’s team may be inexperienced, Groeger has seen some encouraging signs.
“They’re working hard. They listen. They’re tuned in, so it’s a lot of new faces and it’s going to take some time,” Groeger said.
The past two seasons, the team has made it to the Division 1 state finals. The Colonels lost to Champlain Valley 13-0 in 2021, and then to Essex 9-0 last season. Though this year’s team may not have experience, the program’s consistency over the years has come with some expectations, and Groeger indicated the team will have a target on its back when the season opens.
That is one challenge Groeger said the team may face. Another will be run production.
“We don’t really have … a lot of power to hit something out of the park, whereas the last couple of years we’ve had that. We have to work counts, we have to hit the ball on the ground and run. When we get on, we have to try to steal and manufacture runs.”
The batting lineup is still being refined, but Groeger said Wright, Jolie Glidden and Emery will likely be at the heart of the order.
One of the keys to the team being successful this year may hinge on its defensive execution. The past two seasons, despite going to the state championship game, the team could have been better defensively, Groeger said. He noted that the team was only down 2-0 against Essex going into the seventh inning of last year’s championship game before imploding as a result of sloppy defense. That is something he hopes to change when the team starts its season on Thursday against Bellows Falls.
“Right now, I don’t know what to expect when we open up at BF. I’m hoping that we’ll start with a good outing on the mound. I want to see us be vastly improved defensively than we’ve been the last two years and I think we can do that right off the bat.”
Regardless of any expectations other people may have for the team due to the program’s past success, Groeger said his goal for this year will remain the same throughout the season.
“We want to see improvement in every position. … We want to see kids getting better. This year is going to be very much a growing year and I want us to be competitive. We’ve got to stick together and get better every day.”
Brattleboro opens its season Thursday at Bellows Falls. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.