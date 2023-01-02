WESTMINSTER — Triskaidekaphobia?
Delaney Lockerby clearly doesn't have it.
Rather than steering clear of anything numbered or labeled 13 in order to avoid bad luck, she wears it proudly on the front and back of her jersey.
"I wear No. 13 because it was my dad's favorite number," said the Bellows Falls junior.
It has certainly been bringing her good luck during this school year. She scored a game-high 16 points versus Mill River and then received 185 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
All About Delaney
1. Favorite class? Medical Terminology\LNA class
2. Future plans? Go to college and become a nurse
3. New Year's Resolution? Focus on school
4. Favorite TV show? Grey's Anatomy
5. Earliest basketball memory? Playing in elementary school with all of my best friends
6. Another interest of yours? Going to concerts
7. Favorite athlete? Bobby Dalbec
8. Favorite team? Red Sox
9. Why do you wear the No. 13 jersey? Because it was my dad's favorite number
10. One thing on your bucket list? Travel to somewhere tropical