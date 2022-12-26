WESTMINSTER — A slippery court, a scalding-hot basketball and a tarantula on the loose might be host schools only chance against Colby Dearborn.
The junior, who said that his favorite Christmas movie is Home Alone, pumped in 22 points to lead the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to a 58-39 win over the host Chieftains in the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament. He then received 191 votes from his fans in order to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"Colby loves the game of basketball. He has put in so much work this offseason that it is a joy to see that hard work come to fruition," said Bellows Falls head coach Evan Chadwick. "Colby loves to compete, loves to be challenged, and never backs down – exactly the way a Terrier should be."
All About Colby
1. Class year? 2024
2. Favorite class? Gym
3. Future plans? Play basketball beyond high school
4. Another interest of yours? Soccer
5. Best basketball memory? Playing AAU
6. Kind of sneakers you wear? Nike
7. New Year's Resolution? To win states
8. Favorite song? "Deep Pockets" by Drake
9. Favorite Christmas movie? Home Alone
10. Favorite meal? Salmon and rice