Emma Graham, a senior at Bellows Falls Union High School, plans to bike 500 miles on a stationary bicycle to try to raise awareness for veteran suicide as part of her senior project. She is also trying to raise $1,000 for the Stop Soldier Suicide fund.

WESTMINSTER — As of Wednesday, Emma Graham had pedaled a stationary bike for 50 miles in order to raise money for veteran suicide prevention.

“I am enjoying riding and feel very motivated to keep increasing my daily mileage,” said the Bellows Falls student, who plans on totaling 500 miles for her senior project.

Graham, who was a captain for her school’s soccer team, became an avid biker last summer. She often traveled from her Chester home to Bellows Falls and back.

“As of now, I have had six donors and I have raised $475,” she said. “Not bad for the timeframe, but I am only halfway to my goal of $1,000. Hopefully, people continue to reach out and donate.”

Anyone interested in pitching in, can send an email to emma.graham@wnesu.com. One option for businesses is to send a small donation for every mile that Graham pedals

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

