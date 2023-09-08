For years now, the United States has been a force when it comes to basketball on the international stage. In many ways, it makes sense. The sport was invented in 1891 by James Naismith in Springfield, Mass., after all. However, basketball at the international level seems to be becoming increasingly more competitive.
Let’s consider the FIBA World Cup that is currently taking place. The United States lost 113-111 to Germany on Friday in the Philippines to end their chances of winning a gold medal in this year’s World Cup. Friday’s loss marked the most points a team has ever scored against a US team with NBA players, according to an article by The Associated Press. Now, the United States finds itself in the precarious position of potentially not winning a medal at all. They will square off against Canada, who lost to Serbia in the semi-final, on Sunday for the opportunity to win a bronze medal.
The finish by the US team underscores the increased level of play by other countries throughout the world and the closing of what used to be a pretty significant gap between the United States and the rest of the world. Looking specifically at the FIBA World Cup, the United States is tied with Yugoslavia for the most FIBA World Cup titles with five. However, this will be the second consecutive FIBA World Cup that the United States will not win gold.
In the last FIBA World Cup, held in China in 2019, the United States came in on a 19-game winning streak. They had won the previous two World Cups in 2014 and 2010. However, not only did the team not win gold, they didn’t even medal. Spain won the 2019 World Cup while Argentina and France placed second and third respectively. The US lost to France 89-79 in the quarter-finals.
Still, the United States' track record in the event is impressive. The first FIBA World Cup was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1950, four years after the NBA was founded. This is the 19th FIBA World Cup and in that time the United States has won the title five times — in 1954, 1986, 1994, 2010 and 2014. They have also finished second three times (1950, 1959 and 1982) and third four times (1974, 1990, 1998 and 2006) in the previous 18 World Cups. In fact, there have only been six instances, which equates to one third, of the World Cups that the United States has not placed in the top three.
In the Olympics, the United States has also been a force even before NBA players were allowed to compete in the Olympics games, which didn’t happen until the so called “Dream Team” was formed in 1992. However, prior to that, United States had won gold medals in 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1960, 1964, 1968, 1976 and 1984. They also won a silver in 1972 and a bronze in 1988. Since 1992, there has only been one instance, the 2004 games in Athens, Greece, where the United States did not win gold.
Another telling factor about how much the gap has closed between the United States and other countries when it comes to basketball is the number of international players that are in the NBA today. Of the approximately 450 players in the NBA today, 120 of them are from a different country. According to NBA.com, the 120 players are from one of 40 countries spread across six continents throughout the world. Some of the biggest stars in the game today, such as Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are from other countries and the sport may see yet another one with the drafting of France’s Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be a building block for the San Antonio Spurs for years to come.
While in one sense it’s unfortunate to see some the US basketball teams not perform at the same level as they have in the past, overall it’s better for the sport. When the FIBA World Cup title game is held on Sunday, it will feature two teams that have never won in Germany and Serbia. In fact, each has only had one top three finish in the previous 18 FIBA World Cups. Germany won bronze in 2002 and Serbia placed second in 2014. That being the case, Sunday’s matchup should not only be a good game, but it will be history in the making, which is good for the sport.
Of the two teams, Germany is the only team left in the World Cup that remains undefeated at 7-0. When the two teams take the court on Sunday at 8:40 a.m., I will be interested to see if Germany cap what has been a perfect run and make history in the process.