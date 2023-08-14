STRATTON — Stratton Mountain has a purchased a fleet of five Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) to begin giving UTV tours as part of its summer offerings.
Stratton has offered ATV tours for the past four or five years, but recently decided to make the switch to UTVs as part of its Capital Improvement Plan.
“I think it’s a little bit better of a driver, rider experience. It’s a little bit more friendly to those coming up to visit,” Digital Marketing Manager Andrew Kimiecik said. “The learning curve is a little bit more straightforward. You’re a little bit closer to driving and a little bit more stable while cruising up. … Overall the UTV is just a more forgiving mode of transportation than an ATV.”
Some additional benefits that Kimiecik said he believes would appeal to people is that the UTVs have a chair back, seatbelt and riders are slightly covered because the UTVs have a roof.
Kimiecik said he believes part of the appeal of the tours is that it is something different that is not easy to find in other places. In addition, he said for a new user the UTVs don’t require special training and all that’s needed to operate one is a driver’s license.
The UTV tours begin in the Sun Bowl base area and extend to the summit of the mountain.
“I think a lot of people are pretty awestruck by the time they make their way up to the top. … It’s a really cool way to see the mountain in its entirety,” said Kimiecik. “You’re in some quiet wooded areas on your way up and then you make your way to the summit for good photo ops and great views.”
So far, Kimiecik said the response to the UTV tours has been positive with many guests tagging Stratton Mountain in their photos on social media. The number of users thus far has also been consistent with the number of guests that participated in the ATV tours, Kimiecik said.
SNOWMOBILES
Also as part of the Capital Improvement Plan, Stratton has purchased six new snowmobiles that will be added to the existing fleet. Some of the new snowmobiles will be assigned to mountain operations and others will be used for passenger tours throughout the winter. Despite the new sleds, the number of passenger snowmobiles will remain the same for this winter, Kimiecik said.
Like the ATV tours, the snowmobile tours have been offered at Stratton Mountain for the past four or five seasons. Three snowmobile tours are given each evening with guides at both the front and back of the tour group.
“You have a head guide and a tail guide, so if a couple more experienced riders want to inch up toward the front they have a guide in front of them and if people are going a little bit slower at their own speed you also have a guide behind you to make sure that you’re always with the group in that controlled environment,” Kimiecik said.
The tours are also available to those who have not driven a snowmobile before. The guides work with new riders at the bottom to make sure that they are comfortable operating a snowmobile. The guides also work with experienced riders to ensure that they are comfortable operating the sled they are driving before embarking on the journey up the mountain.
“I think it makes a really fun group activity when you’re heading up the mountain with people that you know,” Kimiecik said. “Everyone is well prepared in terms of clothing and expectation of temperature and conditions, so everyone goes in with a pretty positive mindset. Everyone starts in the main base area, kind of weaving their way through cones and getting a feel for the snowmobile itself before heading up the mountain. The instructors and the guides do a good job of preparing you for the trip up.”
The snowmobile tours have been popular and tend to get booked, especially on the weekends, Kimiecik said.
Much like the UTV tours, Kimiecik said the tours provide guests with a unique experience that allows them to both extend their day and see the mountain in a different way as the tour groups go up the mountain at night after ski operations have concluded for the day.
“It is cool to be skiing the trails from the summit all day and then going up the same trails of a mountain you’re familiar with at night,” Kimiecik said. “There’s a comfortability of being in a controlled environment on the mountain and I think that makes it even more accessible. … I think it caters to more people.”