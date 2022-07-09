GREENFIELD, Mass. — Valley Storm Softball has established teams and coaches at the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U level, and is looking to fill some open roster spots with new players who are serious about taking their game to the next level.
The teams primarily practice in Greenfield, and host an annual tournament at Murphy Park in Greenfield as well. The annual registration fee is $675 and an extra $200 for new or replacement uniforms. This fee can be recovered through fundraising.
All teams participate in fall tournaments, scrimmages, and practices, winter indoor practices at The Batter’s Box in Westfield, pitchers and catchers workouts in the winter, and late spring-summer tournaments. Practices will begin after team selections in late August and will run through early August of 2023.
10U and 12U tryouts will take place July 26 and July 28 at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Greenfield. 14U, 16U and 18U tryouts are set for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park.
If you have any further questions, send an email to valleystormsoftballinc@gmail.com.