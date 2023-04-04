WILMINGTON — Four of the five Valley Thunder AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball teams won their age groups at the One Family Shootout in Rutland this past weekend.
The Valley Thunder 4-5 boys team went 3-1 to win that pool championship. The 8-9 boys group, the fourth-grade girl’s group and the sixth-grade girl’s group all posted 3-0 records to win pool championships as well.
The Valley Thunder teams are affiliated with Twin Valley Youth Sports organization.
While the 7-8 Valley Thunder boy’s team did not win, posting a 1-2 record, they also played out of their division. AAU teams are allowed to move up a division to play more difficult competition if they choose. President of Twin Valley Youth Sports Chris Walling said the team had a good showing.
“The 7-8 boys group consisted of a fifth grader, six sixth-graders, two seventh-graders, and one eighth grader,” Walling said. “They played in a seventh and eighth grade division to see how they fared. They lost two games, but they played well. It was great to see really difficult, stiff, competition for the boys and … to play that kind of competition is good for the boys and when they go back to their normal levels … they’ll be better off for it.”
The Valley Thunder AAU basketball program runs through the end of May.