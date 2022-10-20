BRATTLEBORO — “Nells Nation” is expected to reach a decibel level of 100, which is Metallica concert loud, when a serious Division 2 battle takes place on Natowich Field on Friday evening at 7.
Brattleboro (5-2) is hosting rival MAU (5-2) in the regular-season finale, with playoff seedings at stake. The Colonels hold a 27-19 edge in the Elwell Trophy series.
The Patriots snapped a five-year losing streak last season, prevailing 36-12 at BUHS. MAU’s Tanner Bushee threw for 183 yards and a couple of scores in that rout, while Tristan Evans caught two TD passes to lead Brattleboro’s attack.
Just up the road, Bellows Falls (7-0) will be looking to extend its impressive winning streak to 19 by beating Mount Mansfield (1-5). The defending D-2 champions have outscored their seven foes by a combined 307-156 this season.
Who will be BF’s skill position star this time around? Walker James scored three touchdowns in the Trophy Game, Eli Allbee did the same versus Spaulding, Caden Haskell ran for 211 yards at North Country, and quarterback Jamison Nystrom had 147 yards on the ground against the Colonels.
The Week 8 schedule is shown below.
tonight’s gamesMount Anthony (5-2) at BRATTLEBORO (5-2), 7 p.m.
Mount Mansfield (1-5) at BELLOWS FALLS (7-0), 7 p.m.
Springfield (2-5) at Milton (2-5), 7 p.m.
Middlebury (4-3) at Burr and Burton (6-1), 7 p.m.
Colchester (3-4) at North Country (4-3), 7 p.m.
Rutland (3-3) at Hartford (3-4), 7 p.m.
Poultney (0-6)at Fair Haven (5-2), 7 p.m.
Newport, N.H. (5-1) at Mill River (5-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s gamesSaint Johnsbury (4-3) at Lyndon (3-3), 1 p.m.
Fairfax/Lamoille (5-1) at Rice (5-2), 1 p.m.
Oxbow (3-4) at Mount Abraham (3-4), 1 p.m.
Saint Albans (1-7) at Champlain Valley Union (6-0), 1 p.m.
Missisquoi (0-6) at Otter Valley (3-4), 1 p.m.
Woodstock (4-3) at Windsor (7-0), 1 p.m.
Spaulding (1-6) at Union-32 (0-7), 7 p.m.