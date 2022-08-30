Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Division 1

BFA-Saint Albans

Burr and Burton

Champlain Valley Union

Essex

Hartford

Middlebury

Rutland

Seawolves

Saint Johnsbury

Division 2

Bellows Falls

Brattleboro

Colchester

Fair Haven

Lyndon

Mount Anthony Union

Mount Mansfield

North Country

Spaulding

Union-32

Division 3

Fairfax/Lamoille

Mill River

Milton

Missisquoi

Mount Abraham

Otter Valley

Oxbow

Poultney

Rice

Springfield

Windsor

Woodstock

Week 1 Schedule

Friday at 7 p.m.

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls

Mount Mansfield at BFA-Saint Albans

MAU at Colchester

Fair Haven at Union-32

Champlain Valley Union at Middlebury

Essex at Rutland

Saint Johnsbury at Hartford

Woodstock at Springfield

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Windsor at Fairfax/Lamoille

Otter Valley at Rice

Milton at Missisquoi

Mill River at Oxbow

Mount Abraham at Poultney

Seawolves at Burr and Burton

North Country at Spaulding