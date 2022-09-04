Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Division 1

BFA-Saint Albans (1-0)

Burr and Burton (1-0)

Champlain Valley Union (1-0)

Rutland (1-0)

Saint Johnsbury (1-0)

Essex (0-1)

Hartford (0-1)

Middlebury (0-1)

Seawolves (0-1)

Division 2

BELLOWS FALLS (1-0)

Fair Haven (1-0)

MAU (1-0)

North Country (1-0)

Lyndon (0-0)

BRATTLEBORO (0-1)

Colchester (0-1)

Mount Mansfield (0-1)

Spaulding (0-1)

Union-32 (0-1)

Division 3

Mill River (1-0)

Milton (1-0)

Mount Abraham (1-0)

Rice (1-0)

Windsor (1-0)

Woodstock (1-0)

Fairfax/Lamoille (0-1)

Missisquoi (0-1)

Otter Valley (0-1)

Oxbow (0-1)

Poultney (0-1)

Springfield (0-1)

Week 2 Schedule

Friday at 7 p.m.

Hartford at Essex

Middlebury at Saint Johnsbury

Seawolves at Rutland

Colchester at BRATTLEBORO

Spaulding at MAU

Fairfax/Lamoille at Springfield

Fair Haven at BELLOWS FALLS

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Woodstock at Rice

BFA-Saint Albans at Burr and Burton

Union-32 at Lyndon

North Country at Mount Mansfield

Milton at Mount Abraham

Missisquoi at Windsor

Oxbow at Poultney

Sunday at 3 p.m.

Otter Valley at Mill River